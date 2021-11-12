Pet Saver: Honey

Meet Honey, a 2-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

Honey is one of the 92 dogs that were rescued from a large-scale breeding facility in Iowa last week.

Having lived the majority of her life without proper human interaction, this 42lb fluffball will likely need extra patience and lots of positive reinforcement as she adjusts to life in a loving home. Like all dogs at WHS,

Honey is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus her adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam!

Make an adoption appointment at the WHS Green Bay Campus online to meet her!