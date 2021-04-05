Pet Saver: Inside Joke

Inside Joke is patiently finding for a loving family to scoop her up at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

She is 1-year-old, weighs 50lbs, and hasn’t had much luck finding a new home so her adoption fee has been reduced to just $25. Inside Joke is looking for a family who can help her feel comfortable and safe around new people and situations.

Due to her fear of sudden movements and loud noises, she would be most successful in a home with children who can respect her boundaries. She is a sweet pup with a big smile who we know has lots of “inside jokes” she can’t wait to share!

Like all dogs at WHS, Inside Joke is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, and her adoption fee is just $25.

Call the WHS Green Bay Campus to learn more and schedule an adoption appointment!