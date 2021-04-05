Pet Saver: Inside Joke

Pet Saver

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Inside Joke is patiently finding for a loving family to scoop her up at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

She is 1-year-old, weighs 50lbs, and hasn’t had much luck finding a new home so her adoption fee has been reduced to just $25. Inside Joke is looking for a family who can help her feel comfortable and safe around new people and situations.

Due to her fear of sudden movements and loud noises, she would be most successful in a home with children who can respect her boundaries. She is a sweet pup with a big smile who we know has lots of “inside jokes” she can’t wait to share!

Like all dogs at WHS, Inside Joke is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, and her adoption fee is just $25.

Call the WHS Green Bay Campus to learn more and schedule an adoption appointment!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

John Mittelstadt follows in brother’s footsteps as part of the Gamblers

High School Football: Kimberly, Bay Port and Fond du Lac keep rolling

Martens family continues mushing legacy

St. Mary's Springs bounces back against crosstown rival Winnebago Lutheran

Titans sweep UW-Eau Claire in mid-week twin bill

Wisconsin native becomes first non-Alaskan to win Junior Iditarod