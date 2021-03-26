Pet Saver: Inside Joke

Meet Inside Joke, a 1-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. She weighs 50lbs and hasn’t had much luck finding a new home yet so her adoption fee has been reduced to just $25.

Inside Joke is looking for a family who can help her feel comfortable and safe around new people and situations. Due to her fear of sudden movements and loud noises, she would be most successful in a home with children over 13 years old.

She is a sweet girl with a big smile who we know has lots of “inside jokes” she can’t wait to share! Like all dogs at WHS, Inside Joke is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, and her adoption fee is just $25.

Make an adoption appointment at the WHS Green Bay Campus to meet her!

Visit her profile online.