Pet Saver: Iris

Today’s featured pet is 1-year-old Iris. She is a gorgeous lady with a unique coat pattern and available now for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. Iris loves to talk and snuggle. She knows how to get the attention she deserves! Like all cats at WHS, she is already spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, PLUS you get to name your own adoption fee! Stop in and meet her during our open adoption hours: Monday – Friday 2-7pm and Saturday 12-5pm.



She is available at the main shelter on Radisson St. They open at 2pm today. Come say hi!

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday-Friday: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus