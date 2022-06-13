Meet Jack, a 1-year-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus! This active guy weighs 52lbs and would do best in a single-family dwelling due to barking when he previously lived in an apartment complex.

His fun, energetic nature would be most compatible with children over 8 years old. Like all dogs at WHS, Jack is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adoption fee has been reduced to help him find a good match!

Stop by the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet Jack!