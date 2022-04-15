FRIDAY 4/15/2022 3:50 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus announced that Jeanine was adopted on Friday afternoon.

Original Story: Pet Saver: Jeanine

FRIDAY 4/15/2022 1:31 p.m.

Meet Jeanine, a 3-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

Originally transferred to WHS from an overcrowded shelter in Alabama, we don’t know much about her past. Shy yet sweet, Jeanine would love a quiet home where she can come out of her shell.

Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. Stop in the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet Jeanine!