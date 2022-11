Come meet this sweet little boy. His name is Jed, and he is about two months old.

He will warm your heart with his wiggly tail, constant kisses, and sleepy puppy snuggles.

He is very smart, great with dogs, and shows no interest in cats besides the occasional licking of their face.

He has been neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated and will be available today at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.