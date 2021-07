Meet Jerard, a handsome 1-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

He was found as a stray in Bellevue and is extremely friendly. Jerard is a tall yet slim feline weighing 11lbs.

Like all cats at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

Interested adopters can make an adoption appointment at the WHS Green Bay Campus to meet him.