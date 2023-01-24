Meet Jess, a 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This sweet pup is shy when meeting new people but warms up quickly with time and will choose to interact when she’s ready.

She would do best in a quiet home with any children over eight years old and with plenty of tennis balls to share! Like all dogs at WHS, Jess is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus her adoption fee has been reduced to help her find her match.

Stop by the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet Jess!