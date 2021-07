Meet Jess, a 2-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

She weighs 50lbs and gives the best kisses. This sweet girl will make a great addition to just about any family!

Like all dogs at WHS, Jess is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus her adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam.

Make an adoption appointment at the WHS Green Bay Campus to learn more and meet her!