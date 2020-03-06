Pet Saver: JoAnn

Meet JoAnn, an 8-month-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus! This playful girl was transferred to WHS from an overcrowded shelter in Tennessee. We don’t know much about her past, but do know her spunk will win you over instantly! Weighing in at 22lbs, JoAnn has white speckled front paws that are ready to go for long walks and play outside. Like all dogs at WHS, she has been spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated, plus her adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam!

To take a look at Joann’s bio click here.

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=43957207

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Update! Our Green Bay Campus has new adoption hours for the month of March:

Monday 2-5pm

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 2-7pm

Saturday 12-5pm

Closed Sunday & Thursday

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus