Pet Saver: Jolteon

Meet Jolteon, a 5-month-old kitten available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. He is an affectionate, curious little guy who loves to play and give kisses! Like all cats at WHS, he has been neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Now all he needs is a loving family and a place to call home!

You can find Jolteon’s bio here.

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=42142076

He will be available at the main shelter on Radisson St. when they open today at 2 pm. Stop on in and say hello!

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday-Friday: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus