Meet Jonagold, a 10-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society!

This handsome fellow was found as a stray and is ready to find a new place to call home.

Like all cats at WHS, he is neutered vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee! To meet him, stop by PetSmart on Green Bay’s west side from 1 to 6 p.m.

For more information on how you can adopt Jonagold, visit the Wisconsin Humane Society website.