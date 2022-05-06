Meet Kaemon, a 1-year-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus (WHS)!

This fun-loving dog was transferred to WHS from an overcrowded shelter in Tennessee. WHS staff don’t know much about his past, but say his hugs and smile will win you over instantly!

Weighing in at 69lbs, Kaemon’s long nose is perfect for sniffing out treats and resting his head on your lap.

Like all dogs at WHS, he has been neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated, plus his adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam!

Learn more about Kaemon here or visit the WHS Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet him!