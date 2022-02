Meet Kahuna, a 5-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society!

This giant couch potato weighs 60lbs and loves belly rubs. He is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adoption fee has been reduced to just $25.

He is currently staying with a foster family while he looks for a new home so if you’d like to meet him, please email them directly at kcoonie64@gmail.com.