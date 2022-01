(WFRV) – Meet Kash, a 7-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This energetic sweetheart loves to fetch tennis balls and soak up all your attention after a long play session. Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and eager to meet his new family.

To find out if this handsome pup is a good match for you, stop by the WHS Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet him.