Pet Saver: Kidaga Kash

Kidaga Kash is a total queen ready to rule her kingdom! This 10-month-old beauty is friendly and prefers a life of comfort. Whether you have a brand new blanket or a cardboard box, Kidaga is sure to see if it’s suitable for a nap. If you’d like to meet this leading lady, please contact the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus at 920-469-3110 today!

To take a look at Kidaga Kash ‘s bio click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=44343340

To contact the humane society click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

