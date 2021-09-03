Pet Saver: Kitty

Meet Kitty, a 1-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society.

This sweet girl was originally found as a stray and can’t wait to have a family of her own. She loves to be pet and will meow to get your attention.

Like all cats at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee.

Interested adopters can meet Kitty at the adoption center inside PetSmart on Green Bay’s west side, open from Tuesday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To learn more and schedule a time to meet her, visit their website.