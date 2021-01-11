Pet Saver: Kitty

Kitty is a 10-year-old sweetheart looking for a loving home to spend her golden years in.

She would prefer to be your one and only pet, and in return will shower you cuddles and rub against your legs. This is one cutie you don’t want to pass up!

Like all cats at the Wisconsin Humane Society, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

Kitty is currently located at the Everyday Adoption Center inside PetSmart on Pilgrim Way.

Make an adoption appointment today!

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=46350628

Link to book an adoption appointment at the Green Bay Campus: https://app.waitwhile.com/book/whsgreenbay

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110