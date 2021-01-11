Pet Saver: Kitty

Kitty is a 10-year-old sweetheart looking for a loving home to spend her golden years in.
She would prefer to be your one and only pet, and in return will shower you cuddles and rub against your legs. This is one cutie you don’t want to pass up!
Like all cats at the Wisconsin Humane Society, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!
Kitty is currently located at the Everyday Adoption Center inside PetSmart on Pilgrim Way.
Make an adoption appointment today!
Kitty's Profile:
https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=46350628
Link to book an adoption appointment at the Green Bay Campus: https://app.waitwhile.com/book/whsgreenbay
The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289
To contact the humane society click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/
Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus
Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302
Phone: (920) 469-3110
