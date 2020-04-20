Pet Saver: Klondike

Klondike is a beautiful black-and-white cat looking for a home to call her own! This 1-year-old has shown her true colors with her confident and affectionate personality. Klondike loves to be adventurous and lets you know when she would like some attention. For more information on Klondike, please call the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus at 920-469-3110 to setup an appointment today to meet Klondike!

To take a look at Klondike’s bio click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=43977003

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus