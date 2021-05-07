Pet Saver: Kona

Meet Kona, an 8-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society!

This sweet senior doesn’t let her age hold her back. She still loves walks, playing in the yard, and sniffing everything!

She takes daily medication to help manage pain from a previous injury, which has worked to keep her comfortable and spry. She is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus her adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam.

If you’d like to learn more about Kona, visit wihumane.org/adopt and contact her foster family to have all your questions answered!