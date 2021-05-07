Pet Saver: Kona

Pet Saver

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Meet Kona, an 8-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society!

This sweet senior doesn’t let her age hold her back. She still loves walks, playing in the yard, and sniffing everything!

She takes daily medication to help manage pain from a previous injury, which has worked to keep her comfortable and spry. She is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus her adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam.

If you’d like to learn more about Kona, visit wihumane.org/adopt and contact her foster family to have all your questions answered!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Small Springs, Big Fish: Billy Schrauth garnering blue-chip interest

Bay Port and Notre Dame advance to boys soccer spring sectional semifinals

De Pere Girls Cross Country

Northeast Wisconsin natives Dietzen, Heim get shot as undrafted free agents

De Pere football looks to finish undefeated regular season

Timber Rattlers open with win over Beloit, fans return to Fox Cities Stadium