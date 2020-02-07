Pet Saver: Lacey

Meet Lacey, a 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This big girl weighs 144lbs, and despite her size Lacey loves to snuggle. She has started her weight loss journey with WHS, and would be most successful in a home without other dogs so her new family can focus on her! Like all dogs at WHS, Lacey is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus her adopter will receive a certificate for a free health exam!

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 2-7pm

Saturday 12-5pm

Closed on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus