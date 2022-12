Meet Lady, a 3-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This beautiful golden pup is 48 lbs of love and energy. She’s looking for an experienced family with any children over 10 years old who can help her learn appropriate ways to release her playful antics.

Like all dogs at WHS, Lady is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus her adoption fee has been reduced to $75. Stop by during adoption hours to meet Lady!