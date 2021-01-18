Pet Saver: Lemon Meringue

(WFRV) – Meet Lemon Meringue, an 8-year-old cat available for adoption through the Wisconsin Humane Society’s foster program!

She is looking for a quiet home with older children and a steady routine, as breakfast and dinner are the highlights of her day! Occasionally Lemon Meringue will have a burst of energy and enjoy some playtime, but for the most part, naps are her number one priority.

If you have an available lap and a free hand to give pets, you’ll make Lemon Meringue one happy cat!

She is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

Contact her foster family directly by visiting: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=46055748

