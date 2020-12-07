Pet Saver: Levi

Meet Levi, a 7-year-old couch potato available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

He is an extra large pup, weighing 115lbs. Levi has mastered the art of relaxation and will happily lounge on the couch with you all day long.

Like all dogs at WHS, he neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Make an adoption appointment to meet Levi at the WHS Green Bay Campus!

Levi’s Profile: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=46199545

Link to book an adoption appointment at the Green Bay Campus: https://app.waitwhile.com/book/whsgreenbay

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit www.wihumane.org/foster or facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below: www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110