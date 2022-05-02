Meet Lexi, a 2-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

She loves sticks – big ones, little ones, and every size in between. Energetic and adventurous, Lexi would love to be your hiking partner. She loves her humans and would do best as the only pet in the home.

Sometimes shy when meeting new people, you’ll quickly win her over with treats! Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus her adoption has been reduced to help her find a good match.

Visit the WHS Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet Lexi!