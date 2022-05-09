Meet Lilly, a 9-month-old puppy currently available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This floppy-eared friend was transferred to WHS from an overcrowded shelter in Tennessee.

She is so sweet and currently weighs just 35lbs. Like all dogs at WHS, Lilly is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus her adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam.

She hasn’t had much luck finding a new home yet so her adoption fee has been reduced to $75. Stop in during adoption hours to find out if Lilly is a good match for you!