Introducing Limburger, a 5-month-old puppy available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This sweet pup was originally found as a stray and wasn’t reclaimed so he’s ready to find a new loving home!

Like all dogs and puppies at WHS, he is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam.

If you’re looking to add an adorable bundle of energy and joy to your home, visit the WHS Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet Limburger!