Meet Lola, an 8-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society.

This sweet senior is shy at first, but will be your constant companion once she’s comfortable. She weighs 16lbs and you get to name your own adoption fee!

You can find Lola patiently waiting to meet you at the PetSmart East adoption center located on East Mason Street, open Monday – Friday 4-6 p.m. and Saturday 1-3 p.m.