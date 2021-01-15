Pet Saver: Long Neck Rhonda

(WFRV) – Meet Long Neck Rhonda, a 1-year-old dove available for adoption through the Wisconsin Humane Society’s foster program!

She is a chatty gal who makes great company.

With regular handling and patience, doves can be affectionate and enjoy cuddling with their favorite humans.

If you have room in your home and heart for two, Rhonda’s friend Angel is also looking for a new home.

To find out if these feathered friends are a good match for you, contact their foster family to set up a meeting by visiting their website.

Long Neck Rhonda’s Profile:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=46350628

Link to book an adoption appointment at the Green Bay Campus: https://app.waitwhile.com/book/whsgreenbay

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110