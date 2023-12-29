(WFRV) – Meet Lotl, he is a 2-year-old cat available for adoption at the Pet Smart Adoption Center.

He’s so soft and craves attention and cuddles. This boy is eight pounds lovely, has the best personality, and will be a wonderful addition to any cat-friendly home.

Like all cats at the Wisconsin Humane Society, he is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a free starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Plus, all cats over one-year-old at WHS have a name-your-own adoption fee, including this handsome fella!

Visit him during adoption hours at the Pet Smart Adoption Center on the west side of Green Bay, on Pilgrim Way, and take him home today.