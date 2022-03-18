(WFRV) – Meet Louie, a spunky 1-year-old pup currently available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This handsome little guy weighs 29 pounds and is looking for a family who can keep up with his adorable antics. Louie is still working on his manners and would love to continue training in his new home.

Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam. Stop in the WHS Green Bay Campus to meet Louie!