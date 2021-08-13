Pet Saver: Love

Pet Saver

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Meet Love, a 3-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society!

It’s no coincidence that Love was named after “love” because this sweet tabby cat has a lot of it to give, but only on her terms. Love is looking for a home where her fellow family members can give her time to feel comfortable and respect her boundaries – aren’t we all.

Like all cats at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

Make an adoption appointment at the Everyday Adoption Center inside PetSmart on Green Bay’s west side to meet her!

Love’s profile can be seen on WHS’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

New Neenah squad ready for fall return

St. Norbert kicks off fall camp after lost season

Hortonville hoping to make strides in year two under Stumpf

TRAINING CAMP REPORT

Bay Port looks to get back to winning ways

Green Bay Preble Football