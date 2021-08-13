Pet Saver: Love

Meet Love, a 3-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society!

It’s no coincidence that Love was named after “love” because this sweet tabby cat has a lot of it to give, but only on her terms. Love is looking for a home where her fellow family members can give her time to feel comfortable and respect her boundaries – aren’t we all.

Like all cats at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

Make an adoption appointment at the Everyday Adoption Center inside PetSmart on Green Bay’s west side to meet her!

Love’s profile can be seen on WHS’s website.