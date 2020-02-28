Pet Saver: Lucille

Meet Lucille! She is about one-years-old and came to WHS all the way from an overcrowded shelter in Alabama. She is a friendly, fun-loving pooch who is looking for a family who would love to play with her and take her on walks to explore the outdoors. She has been spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, as all of the animals are at WHS and is just waiting to meet her new human owners! Maybe that is you? If you are looking for a new furry friend, head on over to the shelter located at 1830 Radisson St. They are open 2-7pm Friday and Noon to 5pm on Saturday.

Lucille’s bio can be found here:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=43766384

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 2-7pm

Saturday 12-5pm

Closed on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus