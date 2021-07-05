Pet Saver: Luna

Meet Luna, a 9-month-old puppy available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

Luna has an abundance of energy and loves to play! She is still learning how to play appropriately and would do best in a home with older children and no cats.

Timid in new situations, Luna will need time before feeling comfortable in her new home, but with lots of love and a little patience, Luna will be a wonderful companion and adventure buddy.

Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus her adoption fee has been reduced to just $25. To meet this sweet pup, make an adoption appointment at the WHS Green Bay Campus today!