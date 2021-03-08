Pet Saver: Luna

Meet Luna, a 7-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society!

Luna is a timid kitty looking for a quiet home where she can relax in peace. Despite her shy nature, she doesn’t mind getting festive for the holidays!

Being a senior animal, she is starting to show her age in a few ways but still has lots of love to give. Although mostly independent, she does enjoy being pet and will let you know she’s in the mood to cuddle with a head-bump.

She is currently on prescription food so her adopters will need to work with their vet to determine what will be best for Luna going forward.

She is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus her adopters will receive a certificate for a free vet exam!

If you’re looking for a chill, independent companion, Luna might be the one for you!

To meet her, make an adoption appointment at the PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center on Pilgrim Way.

Visit Luna’s profile here.