Pet Saver: Mabel

Hello my name is Mabel! I am 6 years old, but don’t let that fool you. I probably have more energy than a puppy! My foster family described me as a cuddly sweetheart. I do need to be in a single dog home because I like to be the center of attention. What can I say, I don’t like sharing. I love going on many walks with my foster family and playing fetch in the backyard. A home with a big yard would be great so I have plenty of room to run around. Not even water stops me from going outside to play. The staff today found out just how much I love running through and splashing in water! I can get anxious and jumpy but all I need is some physical activity and then it’s nap time. I have a heart of gold that I want to share with you, my forever family. If you’d like to meet this beauty, please call the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus today at 920-469-3110 to setup an appointment today!

To take a look at Mabel’s bio click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=43968959

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus