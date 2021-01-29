Pet Saver: Maggie

(WFRV) – Meet Maggie, a 4-month-old puppy available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

Maggie and her littermates came from an overcrowded shelter in Alabama. They have all been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus their adopters will receive a certificate for a free vet exam.

Without a DNA test their breeds are unknown, but what we can say for certain is how adorable they are!

To find out if Maggie is a good match for your family, make an adoption appointment online at the WHS Green Bay Campus.

For more information visit their website.

