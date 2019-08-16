Pet Saver: Mahi-Mahi

Meet Mahi-Mahi, a 2-year-old female cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. Since the day she arrived, Mahi-Mahi has been friendly and sweet. She spent some time recuperating in a foster home where they described her as a happy girl. Now that she’s feeling better, Mahi-Mahi is ready to find a home of her very home! Like all cats at WHS, she has been spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

She will be available at our main shelter on Radisson St. when we open today at 2pm. Stop on in and say hello!

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday-Friday: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus