Pet Saver: Malachi

Meet Malachi, a 6-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This hefty fellow weighs 15lbs and has a big personality to match! Since he’s not too fond of sharing, he would be most successful as the only cat in the home.

If you’re looking for a large, playful cuddler, give the WHS Green Bay Campus a call at 920-469-3110 to make an appointment to meet Malachi!

Malachi’s Profile:https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45292243

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below: https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

