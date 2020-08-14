Pet Saver: Mallard

Want to rescue a cutie in need and add a furry member to your family?

Meet Mallard, a petite 5-year-old cat weighing just 5lbs who is looking for a new home! She is currently available for adoption through her foster family.

They’ve learned she is a playful gal with a big personality who loves to spend her days running around and making people laugh. Mallard will be a great fit for any family!

Plus you get to name your own adoption fee! To learn more about her and schedule a meeting, visit wihumane.org.

Mallard’s Profile:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=44506683

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit wihumane.org/foster.

More information on our plea for foster families: https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110