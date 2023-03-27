GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Introducing Mama Beans, a 1-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This 43lb sweetheart loves to snuggle up in a chair, go for walks, and quickly warms up to new people with love and affection.

She arrived at WHS with a litter of puppies in tow, and now that they’ve all found families of their own, she is eager to become a loving addition to a home of her own.

Like all animals at WHS, Mama Bean is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. To meet her, visit the WHS Green Bay Campus during adoption hours!