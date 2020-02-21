Pet Saver: Mannax- Special Needs, Deaf Gentle Giant

Meet Mannax! He 5 years old and came from an overcrowded shelter in Texas. Upon arriving, WHS staff realized he had no response to loud noises or verbal cues. Mannax will require a special family willing to help him navigate his silent world using hand cues and other non-verbal methods of communication. Weighing in at 92lbs, he is a large, sweet boy who loves his humans and would be most successful in a home without other pets and with older children. One look into his kind eyes and you’ll see the gentle giant who just wants a loving place to call home. Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam!

Mannax’s bio can be found here:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=43411503

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 2-7pm

Saturday 12-5pm

Closed on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus