Pet Saver: Mascot

Meet Mascot, and 8-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

This refined senior was transferred to Wisconsin from an over-crowded shelter in Tennessee, so we don’t know much about his past but we do know he still has lots of love to give! Don’t let his greying face fool you, he still has a pep in step!

Like all dogs at WHS, Mascot is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Give the WHS Green Bay Campus a call to make an adoption appointment if you’d like to meet this deserving pup.

Mascot’s Profile:
https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45517404

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

