Pet Saver: Mascot

Meet Mascot! He is a super sweet snuggler! He is around 6 years old. He has been in foster care the past few months because of medical conditions (ear mites, UTI, etc). He is also considered one of our special needs kitties because he does have limited vision. His eyes are quite cloudy, but we do know that he can still see because he likes to play still. You may just need to go a little slower with him. He is a cuddle bug and loves to snuggle up with you while watching Packers games his foster told us! He is neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated and now all he needs is his permanent home to chill in! Come meet him today. He is available at the main shelter located at 1830 Radisson St. and we open at 2pm.

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday-Friday: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus