Pet Saver: Max

Meet Max, a 2-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus! This handsome guy has all the best qualities. He is confident, affectionate, and social. Hold him close, and he his purr motor will start right up! If you’re looking for a new best fur-friend, stop in and meet Max during adoption hours. Like all cats at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

To take a look at Max’s bio click here.

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=43622655

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Update! Our Green Bay Campus has new adoption hours for the month of March:

Monday 2-5pm

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 2-7pm

Saturday 12-5pm

Closed Sunday & Thursday

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus

