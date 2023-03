GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In today’s Pet Saver, meet Max, a 13-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This sweet senior weighs 21 lbs and loves treats. He’s looking for a loving home with a comfy couch for plenty of snuggles!

Like all dogs at WHS, Max is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adoption fee has been reduced to just $25 to help him find his match.

To meet him, visit the WHS Green Bay Campus during adoption hours!