Pet Saver: Mellow Yellow

Meet Stella, a 4-month-old puppy available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. She is just 7lbs and an absolute sweetheart. So far she has been a bit shy in the shelter, but as she grows up with a family who loves her she may become more confident. While they are not a required pair, she was surrendered with Hazel, a yellow version of Stella. Both dogs have been spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus each adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam! Stop in and meet them during our winter adoption hours: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 2-7pm and Saturday 12-5pm.

