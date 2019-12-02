Pet Saver: Mellow Yellow

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Mellow Yellow is a 4-year-old beauty available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!
She was found wandering near an auto shop and a kind person who was just there to pick up their car, also picked up this sweet girl and brought her to WHS. No one reclaimed her so she is now looking for a new place to call home.
Mellow Yellow is a cuddly cat who is often caught with her tongue sticking out! Like all cats at WHS, she has been spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!