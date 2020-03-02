Pet Saver: Mia the Guinea Pig

Meet Mia, a 3-year-old guinea pig available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. Guinea pigs are fun, social critters who make wonderful companion animals. Do you often find yourself with leftover veggies? Mia will help you finish those up before they go bad, especially carrots! With time and patience, these furry friends will show you love in their own special way. Her adoption fee is just $25. Mia is one of 9 guinea pigs available at the shelter. Check out wihumane.org/adopt to see all our available small animals!

Mia’s bio can be found here:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=43802419

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Update! Our Green Bay Campus has new adoption hours for the month of March:

Monday 2-5pm

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 2-7pm

Saturday 12-5pm

Closed Sunday & Thursday



https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus