The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of loving homes for over 60 mice!

Several months ago, WHS welcomed over 100 mice and rats from a seizure; many of whom are still waiting to be adopted.

Mice can make wonderful pets! They don’t take up too much space, are great classroom pets, and are the perfect animal for any level of pet owner, plus their adoption fee is ‘name your own price’!

To learn about welcoming a mouse or two into your family, call the WHS Green Bay Campus at 920-469-3110.